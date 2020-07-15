Group urged President Buhari to decentralize NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

A group under the aegis of Delta Alarnative movement for 2023, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to scrap the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Niger Delta Ministry and set up NDDC offices in all the nine states in the Niger Delta region to forestall the monumental looting going on in the NDDC and the Niger Delta ministry by few individuals.

The group in a press statement signed by Mr.festus Bobi and made available to journalists in Warri stated that since the aim of creating both interventionist agencies have failed, it is now left for the federal government to scrap the agencies and think of how states manage the agencies themselves that would bring the needed development to the region and stop duplication projects and looting

The group said with the current corruption cases against the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the Economic and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it shows that the federal government has failed the people when it promised to fight corruption to a standstill.

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo created the NDDC to bring Development to the Niger Delta region. But ever since the commission was created those put in place to manage it have always mismanaged the funds meant for the Development of the region.

When President Buhari came to power, he promised Nigerians that the agencies would be managed by people with integrity but all the Managing Directors of the Commission have all been charged with an allegation of corruption.

“We want President Buhari to create different agencies in all the nine states of the Niger Delta region where all the allocation will be given directly to the states like we used to have before. In this is the case, each state will be able to hold the managers accountable for monies allocated to them. Each state will be able to hold the people in charge of the allocation responsible for any mismanagement that will occur.

“Let us give an example of the abandoned Koko/Ogheye road in Warri North local government area of Delta State. Let the Federal Government commit one billion naira to reach village along the road and you will be surprised that by the time the road is completed, that place will become like Dubai,” the group stated.

According to the group also, Mr. President has three years to right the wrongs created by previous administrations and have his name written in gold.

The group added that all that Mr. President needed to do was to put the right people in place to man these commissions, noting that with the right people in place the region will achieve the needed Development it has been yearning for all these years.

“Look at the sea Ports in Warri, Burutu, and Sapele today. They are all underutilized.

Mr. President, you have just three years left in your pocket to do something to write your name in gold. Stop making appointments based on political ground. We still have persons like Itse Sagie, Mrs Okonjo Iwiala, Dr. Dere Awosika, Engr Felix Ogbe, Col Abubakar Umar. Pat Utomi, Brother Joe Abekeredemo ,Bismark Rewani, etc. These are people of proven integrity and who are not politicians.

“All Mr. President needed to do is to appoint men and women of integrity into these agencies and he can go to sleep. These men will bring the needed development to the region. Men like Godswill Akpabio are a disgrace to the Niger Delta region and the country.

“When you visit places like Sapele, Warri, Isoko, Ugheli, Koko, Ogbe-Ijoh, Alaja, and other places in Delta State, you will weep for the people because of the level of poverty in these places,” the group added.

The group also called on Chief Comrade Joseph Evah, Hon. Hon Daniel Reyenirju , Hon Pastor pastor Michiel Diden and chief Thomos Ereyetomi Member Representing warri federal constituency and to others rise up to the occasion to avert the looming danger facing the region, stressing that, “What we should remember is that money does not buy power because if it does, former President Goodluck Jonathan would still be in Aso Rock today. But power belongs to God almighty so stealing all the money meant for the development of our land is a sad commentary. Maybe it is the bushes in the region they want to lead. It is only a fool that will want to be more beautiful than the village he or she comes from.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: