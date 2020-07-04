FCE Abeokuta shuts down as health worker dies of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The management of Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday ordered the immediate closure of the school for two weeks as one medical personnel of the institution died of coronavirus (COVID-19), while two others tested positive to the deadly virus.

This was made known in a circular signed by the College Registrar, Dr Adedayo Adebayo and obtained by newsmen.

The circular read in parts, “the College management at its emergency meeting held today, 3rd July 2020, receives with utmost concern the report of the medical investigation carried out on the cause of the observed state of ailments that recently affected some staff of the college medical centre.”

“The report attributed the cause of the death of one of the medical personnel that transmitted to immortality lately to complications that aroused from COVID-19.”

“Regrettably, two other staff of the medical centre similarly tested positive to the virus infection and have been placed on isolation and undergoing treatment.”

“Arising from this untoward development, it is incumbent on the college management to immediately close down the college so as to forestall further spread of the virus.”

He added, “The college management further advises everyone that has had recent contact with the affected medical personnel to subject themselves to COVID- 19 test in order to ascertain their health status and to seek necessary medical intervention.

“The management condoles with the bereaved family and the college community and prays that God grants all the succour to bear the irreparable loss.

“It also prays for the speedy and total recovery of the affected staff and commits all other staff and students of the College into the care and protection of the Almighty as we all stay safe to outlive this trying period.”

