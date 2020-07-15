Edo: Obaseki, PDP struggling for relevance  – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Media Campaign Council on Wednesday, said that the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki lacks tangible achievements.

It also described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a dying party struggling for relevance through fake news and propaganda.

A statement by the Chairman of the State Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, said the party has been relegated ahead of the September 19 election in Edo State.

The statement reads: “The PDP has now turned itself into a fake-news milling machine, weaving unsubstantiated stories and planting the same in the media through faceless groups.

He said: “Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s complete dominance of the airwaves and the streets of Edo State with his manifesto has further intimidated the insecure and dying PDP.

“They are claiming, through one of their faceless groups, that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu left the PDP acrimoniously with a supposed conflict that turned the party against him, forgetting that the same was begged, lobbied, and persuaded by the highest echelons of the party to remain when he decided it was time to return home to the APC.”

“Suffering defeat-induced amnesia, they perhaps forgot how in December, during the rally held to ceremoniously welcome Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu home to the APC, thousands of the party members across the 18 LGAs of Edo State, including big-wigs, graced the event or staged theirs in their various domains to show solidarity and loyalty to Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

“The spectacle of holding the entire state spell-bound and drawing the support of thousands was one of the first things that welled up the feeling of envy and timidity in Governor Obaseki. The envy and feeling of insecurity led him to shock the entire country by being the first g overnor who desperately tried to stop a popular politician, with thousands of followers, from joining and strengthening his party before he left for the PDP where he has once again emerged as a polarizing figure.

“What is left of the PDP in Edo State is carcass. Yet, even the remnants cannot agree on the forced candidacy of Obaseki. While some remain embittered and will thus see to the party’s final fall on September 19, others are merely putting up a front to fleece the desperate cash cow.

“There is nothing left for the PDP to do than to complete its contract with Obaseki. Journalists must now be wary to avoid being used by a dying party on its way to complete oblivion.”

