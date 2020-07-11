Edo Deputy Governor hits back at ex-deputy speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Ebea to face his principal, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, on Saturday hit back at the former deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Festus Ebea.

He described his comments on the 2024 governorship election as sickening and unacceptable.

‘’ My destiny is in the hands of God and it is only God that can determine the future. I don’t know the next position that God is taking me. I am not like Ebea that brags on his ability. I brag on God’s ability, which is my driving force. He should speak about himself. He should not speak for me. Festus Ebea should face his principal, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu that Adams Oshiomhole confirmed to be a renowned thief’’

In a statement in Benin by the Deputy Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, Shaibu said the former deputy speaker absconded from his duty post.

‘’Festus Ebea is not my friend and we do not belong to the same school of thought. I belong to the school of thought representing the people when voted for.

“I did not abscond from my duty post like he did when he was voted for in his constituency. He should check my record and his record. I did not abandon my duty post anytime as he did. Adams Oshiomhole once called him Ebola. I think the Ebola virus is still affecting him.

“Being the deputy governor today was not in my programme. It was God’s programme and since I became the deputy governor, I have left my future in the hands of God. I am not like them that will want to play God and decide what will happen two or three years from now. No man can determine what will happen tomorrow except God’’

Specifically, Shaibu said the executive aspect of politics was never in his calculation.

“The good people of Edo State must condemn the evil machination of Ebea, his highly contagious anointing to lie and the satanic style to mislead the people.”

The statement urged Ebea and his co-travellers to appreciate the exceptional leadership of the deputy governor.

“I believe in facing my mandate. I have never had any discussion with him and I will never have any discussion with him. He should stop dragging me into nonsense political talk’’

The statement also thanked the good and peace-loving people of Edo State for refusing to be hoodwinked by the tissue of lies and propaganda being woven and dishes out by the ex-deputy speaker and his sponsors.

Vanguard

