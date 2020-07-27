DQS Certifies IDSL, awards IMS Certification awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) has been awarded International Management System (IMS) Certification award by DQS Management System Nigeria Limited, a German-American Certification Company, in recognition of its safety and service delivery to humanity and corporate world.

The IMS Certificate award ceremony of three different ISO Certificates was witnessed by top management staff of IDSL, DQS management staff, NETCO and many others, having satisfied all the basic requirements to deserve the awards, while the event was held on Friday at the organisation premises in Benin City, Edo State.

The IMS Certification were ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management Service (QMS); ISO 45001:2018, Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OH&S), and ISO 140001:2015, Environmental Management System (EMS).

In his address, the Managing Director of IDSL, Engineer Ferdinand A. Bariwei noted that the journey towards achieving this great feat was not an easy one, but with the support of IDSL top management, staff and the resolute commitment and hard work of the IDSL ISO Committee members, the strategic objective of becoming ISO 9001, 45001 and 140001 certified was achieved in the first quarter of this year.

He said: “With these ISO Certifications, IDSL is poised to offer quality services in line with global best practices. Our new Certification status will also open-up the Company to attract more jobs locally and globally, it is therefore, hoped that these Certifications will go a long way to market the capacity, ability, corporate responsibility and goodwill of the Company to its clients and the public.

“We believe it will help in no small measure to boost IDSL business opportunities and give IDSL a competitive advantage to take the emerging markets, change the narratives in the Oil and Gas Industry, and leverage on the new normal to touch lives in many positive ways.”

Similarly, DQS Management System Nigeria Limited, Country Director, Lawrence Ogudu affirmed that the process started several months across board when IDSL contacted them that they wanted to be certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001, and ISO 14001 standard.

“And the preparation started from the back end off course like I told at the beginning that we are German-American Certification Company, so we have our central control in Germany, we did all the approval on them and our team of works class auditors were approved for this.

“I think sometime the end of last year, through an audit that took about two weeks, their management system were accessed, their safety system were accessed also on the environmental factor.

“Our team of auditors came and they gathered their facts and sent their reports to central control in Germany, we have technical review team. From the technical review team, and the facts before them , they believed that IDSL has met the requirements of ISO 9001 standard, the ISO 45001 standard, and the ISO 14001 standard. So that was how we got to this point.”

