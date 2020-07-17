DJ Nu Kidd: Youth designer taking African street Wear to mainstream

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-American menswear designer, DJ Nu Kidd, is making a name for himself toying with ideas designing contemporary jewelry and clothing and in retail.

Born in new york city but raised in Nigeria, also known as “NU” is the founder of Nuyorkworks.

His social media pages boasting more than 20,000 plus followers thanks to his unique lifestyle pics, the dualistic approach is rooted in childhood influences and the brand is seemingly tailor-made to succeed in a subversive era in which paying a few hundred dollars for a graphic T-shirt is not just sane, it’s cool.

Already beloved by celebrities the new york-based designer is further influencing the fashion scene and is regarded as a major player in the African creative scene.

Asides the Vice president of Nigeria wearing a piece he created, posting with caption “We now have the fliest President in the world” who was at the time the acting President of Nigeria. He created sellout collaborations with Wizkid, as well as with brands like Ice Prince’s – Super Cool Cat and Garmspot, and has landed creative roles with music heavyweights like Burna Boy, Maleek Berry, Naeto C, and M.I.

Following college, Soyinka studied fashion at the Parsons’ school of design new york helping him establish his aesthetic grounded in streetwear.

The DJ-designer-merch maker-jewelry enthusiast who is as fluent in savvy branding as he is in fashion design is an expert at creating not simply a look but the whole visual nature of his pieces.

He’s a member of the collective severe nature, known for their penchant of creating crew clothes that have circulated through the rungs of creative popular Nigerian culture. Undeniably influential.

Soyinka’s debut collection for Nuyorkworks will be released online in August 2020.

