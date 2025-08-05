Don Crucifixto, Johnny Drille, other African stars entertain at The Last Rodeo’s opening  

By Prisca Sam-Duru

With what has been described as not just a concert but, a revolution of identity, storytelling, and social change,

Balmoral Hall, Victoria Island, will transform into a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This is as The Last Rodeo: The Final Ride of the Black Cowboys, presented by Don Crucifixto, takes center stage in a spectacular celebration of Afro-Western culture, music, fashion, and impact.

The journey of the fully immersive Afro-Western experience begins at the gates. Guests will step through an illuminated tunnel featuring glowing floor panels and branded visuals into a cinematic Western-style town designed to blend African creativity with cowboy grit. Every corner burst with interactive vibrancy: Fashion boutiques & pop-up salons; Afro-inspired art galleries & installations; Saloons, liquor stores & lounges; A functioning Rodeo Bank (where guests can trade Naira for exclusive currency); Mini horse ranch with guided rides; BBQ courts, grills, and local fusion dishes; Gaming and tech hubs; photo booths, merch shops, wellness lounges & family zones.

This immersive town sets the stage for brand integrations, experiential marketing, and artistic expression—right before entering the Legacy Walkway.

Legacy Walkway & Grand Concert Arena

Before the music begins, attendees will walk the Legacy Walkway, a powerful visual tribute to African music legends, the life and journey of Don Crucifixto, and the life-changing projects of the ‘Life Is Us Foundation.’

From there, they’ll step into the main arena for the headline concert, where some of Africa’s biggest stars take the stage.

The opening features performances by Don Crucifixto, Johnny Drille, Fave, Sean Dampte, Fola, Wetly, Joey Benks, DJ Pretty Play, DJ Bubu, Host Dotun and Ilo . And it is produced by legendary show director Edi Lawani, with world-class sound, lighting, and special effects.

Purpose Beyond Performance – In Support of Life Is Us Foundation

The Last Rodeo is a benefit concert, with a significant portion of proceeds supporting the Life Is Us Foundation—a non-profit committed to Providing education scholarships to over 300 underprivileged students, Delivering mobile health clinics to over 10 underserved rural communities, Distributing over 1,200 food and hygiene relief kits, and Corporate & Media Collaboration.

Already backed by top media partners including: MTV Base, Beat FM, Classic FM, Naija FM, and Lagos Talks, The Last Rodeo offers premium partnership opportunities, including: Naming rights to the immersive town, Interactive booths & product placement, Brand showcases & digital installations, and Vendor and content partnership access.

Plans are already underway to produce The Last Rodeo Documentary Series for global streaming platforms, aimed at amplifying African stories through the lens of art, music, and social justice. This is not just a show—it’s a legacy movement in the making.