COVID-19 test: Lagos govt shuts illegal medical lab

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In line with its zero-tolerance against the illegal operation, Lagos State Government, on Saturday, sealed a private medical laboratory conducting COVID-19 tests.

Recall that the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had warned to sanction any health facilities found to be carrying out tests for COVID-19 without approval by the state government.

Sanwo-Olu said in line with our promise to ramp up access to testing the state had registered seven private laboratories to supplement existing testing efforts.

While assuring that state government would exercise strict oversight and control, to ensure that standards are maintained and consumers are not exploited, warned against testing by non-accredited facilities. “We will bring the full weight of the law to bear on any Laboratories found to be violating this directive.”

Therefore, the state government through, the Ministry of Health, sealed the facilities located at Banana Island, Ikoyi, area of the state following a tip-off by concerned residents.

The illegal operation was said to be carried out within a pharmacy in the area and subsequently, discovered by Health Facility Monitoring Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, an agency of the state Ministry of Health.

The ministry, through its Twitter account, revealed that the medical laboratory; Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, situated inside a pharmacy, was carrying out COVID-19 tests without required government approval.

The ministry urged residents to desist from patronising health facilities not accredited by the state government for testing or management of COVID-19 cases.

The post read in part, “It is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility

“We implore the public not to go for test or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by the government.

“It is dangerous and it might put you at more risk.”

The ministry, however, assured of its determination to ensure adequate protection of the health and wellbeing of citizens through all its health facilities in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: