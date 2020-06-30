Chelsea new signing admits wide interest before blues move

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea bound Timo Werner has suggested that several top European clubs were chasing his signature before he opted to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

The German rounded off his four-year spell at RB Leipzig with a match-winning brace at Augsburg on Saturday, taking his Bundesliga goalscoring tally up to 28 for the season as Die Roten Bullen finished 16 points behind champions Bayern Munich in third.

Werner agreed to join Chelsea at the start month and recently confirmed he won’t take part in Leipzig’s Champions League campaign in August. Instead, he’ll join up with Frank Lampard’s squad on 1 July.

And in a recent interview with German news outlet Sportbuzzer, Werner revealed his decision to join the Blues was a relatively simple one, despite attracting the interest of Europe’s elite.

“I agreed a few weeks ago,” he said. “The whole thing was quite unproblematic because I had a lot of time to think about it before the Corona [virus] period.

“It’s no secret that there were several offers.”

When asked about a potential move to other reported suitors – namely Manchester United, Liverpool and Inter – the 24-year-old replied: “It could have been. There were some top clubs that fought for me. The entire Chelsea London package was the best for me, my game and my career.

“The game is played more often in England than in Germany, so there is not much time left for training. But it’s true: I still have to prove myself and go full throttle.”

Despite his imminent arrival in west London, Werner won’t be legible to represent the Blues until next season.

Nevertheless, the announcement of the deal for the Germany international kickstarted a fantastic month for Chelsea fans.

The Blues have won three out of three since their return to action, including an impressive 2-1 victory against Manchester City and a 1-0 win at Leicester which secured progression into the FA Cup semi-finals, where they’ll take on United next month.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: