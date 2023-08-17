Transfer: Olise rejects Chelsea move, signs new Crystal Palace deal

Chelsea target Michael Olise has rejected a move to the Stamford Bridge after committing his future to Crystal Palace by four years.

Chelsea on Tuesday had triggered a £35 million ($44.7m) release clause in the 21-year-old’s previous deal with the winger expected to complete a move to the Blues.

That move has, however, been upended following a new agreement that Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed on Thursday.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce Olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club,” Parish wrote on Instagram.

Olise’s proposed deal had created rancours within the Palace who are thought to have believed Chelsea used questionable conduct to sign the player, even though Chelsea, on their part, believed they did nothing wrong.

“It’s the best possible news we could have,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson said. “The decision has been his [Olise’s]. I must congratulate Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman on a fantastic job.”