Bayern reach agreement with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson over loan move

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as they step up efforts to reinforce their attack.

The Bundesliga champions are targeting a loan move for the Senegalese forward and will now open transfer talks with the Premier League side.

Nicolas Jackson’s future at Stamford Bridge has come under doubt this summer after he slipped down the pecking order under manager Enzo Maresca.

According to BILD’s Christian Falk, “Jackson has agreed personal terms to join Bayern this summer.” The German giants are now set to engage Chelsea in discussions as they explore a loan deal.

Chelsea have reportedly valued the 23-year-old at £70 million ($94m), a price tag that has proved to be a major stumbling block in talks with several European clubs, including Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The arrival of new forwards such as Joao Pedro and Liam Delap has pushed Jackson further down Chelsea’s striking options, prompting him to consider a move away from the London club.

The Blues remain interested in signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig this summer.

However, player exits are crucial to funding that deal, leaving Jackson’s potential loan move to Bayern Munich as a situation to watch closely in the coming days.

Vanguard News