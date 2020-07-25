Breaking News
Breaking: Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, loses father

Kwara, Border closure
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State

The father of the governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is dead. Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), died in Abuja.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, who signed the statement on behalf of the family said, he died at the age of 93.

He was born in 1927.

The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2a.m. on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.

