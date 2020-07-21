BREAKING:  Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed-doors with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr. Jonathan arrived at Aso Rock about 11 am and proceeded straight to President Buhari’s office.

Recall that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, had recently appointed Dr. Jonathan to head the political reconciliation in Mali where there is leadership tussle.

The Jonathan – led committee had recommended the government of national unity in the country but the opposition group had turned down the recommendation.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the former President was expected to brief Buhari on the efforts of his committee in the Mali crisis.

