Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING:  Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting

On 11:19 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING:  Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed-doors with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr. Jonathan arrived at Aso Rock about 11 am and proceeded straight to President Buhari’s office.

Recall that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, had recently appointed Dr. Jonathan to head the political reconciliation in Mali where there is leadership tussle.

READ ALSO: Jonathan appointed ECOWAS special envoy for Mali

The Jonathan – led committee had recommended the government of national unity in the country but the opposition group had turned down the recommendation.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the former President was expected to brief Buhari on the efforts of his committee in the Mali crisis.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!