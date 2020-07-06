BREAKING: Akeredolu tests negative for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor had tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic barely a week ago

Governor Akeredolu in a statewide broadcast said after spending days in isolation, Doctors confirmed him negative after running the test twice.

The governor urged residents of the state to always take precautions against the dreaded virus.

He said despite the challenges, Government will continue to sustain the effort to contain the menace

Details later…

