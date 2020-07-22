Boko Haram eliminates aid workers abducted in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday released a video showing the assassination of five humanitarian workers who were recently abducted along Monguno area of Borno state.

The insurgents had earlier demanded about $500,000 dollars ransom before the abducted workers can be released.

In a video released on Wednesday, the abducted humanitarian workers were all executed.

The message, left by the Boko Haram terrorist, reads: “We are sending this as a very strong message to you unbelievers and infidels. And to those of you that are being used by these infidels to repent.

“You are working for them but they do not have any concern about you.

“You worked for them to achieve their goals but they are very far from your plight. They do not show you any care. Look at you now. When we kidnap you they don’t care. They show no concern.

“We are calling on all you unbelievers to repent and turn to Allah.

“We will continue to abduct you people on every road that we see you if you don’t repent to work for them. It is a warning to all of you.”

Vanguard News

