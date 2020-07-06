Bishop Samzuga to launch multipurpose cooperative society July 7

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Bishop Sam Zuga, the newly elected Archbishop of House of Joy ministry, popularly known as Jehovah Field Marshall has announced plans to officially launch a multi purpose cooperative society.

Sam Zuga Foundation Multi Purpose Cooperative Society is going to be among the numerous projects the cleric has launched, since he returned from Dubai, his country of Residence since February 2020.

He made the proposed launch of the multi purpose foundation known via his Facebook page where he also disclosed its major purpose.

“Public announcement. The official launching of SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MULTI PURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED comes up on 07:07 07/07/2020. This is the only organization that God has anointed to severely deal with POVERTY and UNEMPLOYMENT in Nigeria and Africa. We are flying with the slogan; DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE, USING THE AVAILABLE, ” he wrote on his official social media page.

This is also in line with his vision 02-02-2020 which was officially launched on 20/02/2020.

Samzuga chat, a communication App was launched on 05/05/2020, followed by a social media platform SamzugaNET and Samzuga TREAT which is the medical consultation App.

Topping it all, on 06/06/2020 he launched Samzuga TV, Samzuga Radio and Samzuga E-commerce platform.

While on 07:07 07/07/2020 is the proposed date for the grand official launch of SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MULTI PURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED, the organization that is saddled with a responsibility to eradicate poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

Few days ago, the new Bishop elect had reiterated that he would rather continue leading Nigeria to the right path by living an exemplary life rather than leading protests.

