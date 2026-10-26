Counter-Terrorism: Africa must lead in shaping, implementing solutions to challenges – Ribadu

Ribadu

By Kingsley Omonobi

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has said that Africa must lead in defining, shaping and implementing solutions to the terrorism challenges facing the continent.

Ribadu said this reality has become inevitable because, “Terrorist networks move across borders, communicate across platforms and finance their activities through channels that are often transnational.

Delivering the keynote address at the High Level African Lessons Learned Forum on Counter-Terrorism Cooperation, Intelligence Sharing and Emerging Technologies’ on Monday, Ribadu said, “No country can address such threats in isolation. We must strengthen mechanisms that allow for timely, trusted and actionable intelligence exchange, while respecting national sovereignty and legal frameworks.

The NSA said, “The theme places intelligence sharing at the centre of effective counter-terrorism cooperation. Our partners remain important, and we value their continued support. However, sustainable solutions must be rooted in African ownership, African priorities, African institutions and the lived experiences of our communities.

“The theme recognizes the growing role of emerging technologies. Artificial intelligence, digital communications, encrypted platforms, drones, synthetic media and other technological tools that are reshaping the threat landscape.

“These technologies present risks when exploited by terrorist groups, but they also offer opportunities for early warning, threat analysis, digital investigation, strategic communications, border security and the protection of vulnerable communities.Our task is to ensure that technology is used responsibly, lawfully and effectively in support of peace and security.

“The theme also emphasizes strategic partnerships. Counter-terrorism today requires partnerships among states, regional bodies, international organizations, security agencies, financial intelligence units, communities, civil society, academia, the private sector and technology actors. It also requires trust, consistency and practical cooperation beyond formal declarations.

To participants from across the globe, Ribadu said, “Your presence here reflects a shared recognition that the threat of terrorism and violent extremism remains one of the most serious challenges to peace, stability and development across our continent.

“This Forum is convened at a time when Africa continues to confront an increasingly complex and adaptive terrorist threat environment. Terrorist groups are exploiting porous borders, local grievances, illicit financial networks, digital platforms, misinformation, online radicalization and emerging technologies.

“They are also adapting their methods in ways that challenge traditional security responses. These developments require sustained cooperation, stronger intelligence sharing, coordinated national and regional action, and a deeper commitment to practical lessons learned among African states.

“Nigeria’s experience over the past fifteen years has shown that counter-terrorism cannot be sustained through military and kinetic action alone. While security operations remain necessary, they must be complemented by intelligence coordination, law enforcement, financial intelligence, justice, strategic communications, prevention, rehabilitation, reintegration, reconciliation, community resilience, education, youth engagement, research, training and technology-enabled analysis.

“This is why Nigeria has continued to advance a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach to counter-terrorism and preventing and countering violent extremism, need for African countries to strengthen real-time intelligence sharing, improve coordination, exchange practical lessons and build trusted professional networks.

“It is therefore fitting that we are gathered here under the theme: “Strengthening Africa-Led Counter Terrorism Cooperation through Intelligence Sharing, Technological Innovation and Strategic Partnerships.”

The NSA commended the African Union, Regional Economic Communities, the United Nations, the European Union and other partners for advancing practical counter-terrorism cooperation noting, “We are also committed to supporting African-led approaches that place national ownership, regional solidarity and institutional learning at the centre of our collective response.

Disclosing that Nigeria is pleased to host the Forum at the National Counter Terrorism Centre because the Centre represents an important part of our national counter-terrorism coordination architecture, Ribadu said, “The NCTC-ONSA has grown as a platform for strategic threat assessment, intelligence fusion, research, training, policy coordination, technology-enabled analysis and non-kinetic programming. It is also increasingly positioned to serve as a continental resource for peer learning and capacity development.

“Through this Forum, participants will have the opportunity to engage Nigeria’s experiences, including our efforts in counter-terrorism coordination, preventing and countering violent extremism, strategic communications, countering terrorism financing, rehabilitation and reintegration, and community-based approaches. Initiatives such as Operation SAFE CORRIDOR and the European Union-supported DDRR of Persons

“Formerly Associated with Non-State Armed Groups in North-East Nigeria provide lessons on the difficult but necessary connection between security operations, accountability, reintegration, reconciliation and community recovery.

“These experiences are not presented as perfect models. Rather, they are offered as practical lessons from which we can all learn. Every country represented here has experience to share. Each of us has confronted challenges, developed institutional responses, recorded successes and encountered setbacks.”