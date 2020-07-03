Benue University VC tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

VICE Chancellor of Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, Professor Msugh Hembe, Thursday, disclosed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Professor Kemble, through his verified Facebook account, said that the results of his test came out on Monday and returned positive.

Vanguard recalls that the university authorities had on Tuesday decontaminated the school which fueled speculations that the Vice-Chancellor and top management staff of the University had tested positive to the virus. However, a statement signed by the institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar (Information & Public Relations), Mr Tser Vanger, had stated that the rumours were unfounded.

But in his verified Facebook account, the Vice-Chancellor urged all staff of the University and his close associates to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic. Prof. Hembe n his statement said: “On Monday, June 29, 2020, my test result for the COVID-19 returned positive.

“I had fever and body fatigue the previous week, I have been in isolation since I found out about my positive exposure to the virus. I am of course managing the virus now. I must at this point express my appreciation to the… Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and also the state Task Force on COVID-19 headed by the deputy governor, Benson Abounu, for their timely support to ensure I get the required medical attention.

“Staff of Benue State University and close associates are urged to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic. The virus doesn’t move, we move it. Take responsibility,” the statement read.

