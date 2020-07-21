Architects’ regulation body seeks government’s patronage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

Architects’ Registration of Council of Nigeria, ARCON, has called on Nigerian government to patronise registered Nigerian architects, saying they possess the skills to deliver quality services that will boost the nation’s environment.

ARCON president, Arc. (Sir) Oladipupo Ajayi, said a situation where some government officials still prefer and patronise their foreign counterparts, was not healthy for the development of the profession, the construction industry and the economy.

Ajayi made this appeal last week during the ARCON’s first virtual induction ceremony, which led to the licensing of newly registered architects and architectural firms.

The president, who noted that, times were changing, also urged Nigerian architects to think outside the box and create wealth, adding that, many emerging opportunities abound within the architecture profession.

He said gone were the days when they were used to going the conventional way, stressing that Nigerian architects must be innovative and creative to deliver designs that meet the need of the moment.

According to him, architects who are leaders in the construction family, must evolve new ways of doing things, embrace technology in their day-to-day life and create wealth.

“Notwithstanding the biting effects of coronavirus, architects have greater opportunities to prove our leadership role by embracing innovating designs that both meet the need of your client and such that can be sustainable in the nearest future”, Ajayi said.

ARCON boss who charged Nigerian architects to explore urbanism, said many Nigerian cities are crying for regeneration.

Hear him, “The Council would like to draw your attention to urbanism, which has been scholarly defined as the study of low population of urban areas such as towns and cities and its interaction with the built environment.

“The Nigerian architect has been trained to handle this kind of schemes. The benefits of urbanism are multifarious but suffice it to say that it enhances the quality of life, makes available better places to live, work and play in, higher and more stable property values.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian government to partner with the Council for urbanism to be achieved in Nigeria as well as urban regeneration, which is principally to aid existing cities to be remodelled to pave way for the creation of more roads, motorways and transport systems as well as creating new residential areas, industrial sites and commercial areas.”

Charging the inductees, Ajayi said: “As you take your pledge, I would want you to start thinking of how you would make the investor release his wallet to you through your designs.

“You must think smart just like the smart homes technology which is also known as home automation which provides home owners security, comfort, convenience and energy efficiency by allowing them to control smart devices often by a smart home app on their smart phone or other network devices.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

