Amotekun intercepts illegal miners with two trucks of precious stones in Osun

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Four illegal miners have been apprehended by Osun Amotekun Corps while attempting to smuggle some gemstones out of the state.

The illegal miners were intercepted in Osogbo around 8 pm at LAMENCO area of the state capital.

It was gathered that the miners were moving the stones suspected to be marble from Oba-Oke in Olorunda Local Government Area of the state.

The miners claimed to have a registered license, which was debunked by the local authority.

But Corps handed the men and the truck with its contents to the State Police Command for proper investigation.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Corps, Amitolu Shittu, who led the team that intercepted the men disclosed that the corps would not condone any form of illegality in the state.

He added that the action of the illegal miners amounted to economic sabotage, urging residents to always report such activities to security officials.

