Akeredolu’s wife tests positive for COVID-19

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The wife of Ondo governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The wife’s health status announcement is coming few days after her husband, state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, embarked on self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Members of the House of Assembly who followed Gov Akeredolu to Abuja for the submission of his re-election nomination form and some traditional rulers who visited the governor to endorse him for second term in office were yet to undergo the COVID-19 test as advised by the governor.

The results of the test conducted for commissioners, Senior Special Advisers, other top political office holders, media aides and journalists in the governor’s office were yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the state’s health commissioner, Dr Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro, has died of the virus.

Adegbenro was said to have died at the Federal Medical Center FMC in Owo after he was rushed there yesterday.

Reports had it that he collapsed while attending to a patient in his hospital and later revived.

He reportedly fell sick last on Monday and stayed indoor until he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he died.

Doctors at the hospital said he died of health complications coupled with being infected with COVID -19 pandemic.



