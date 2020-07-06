Akeredolu tests negative for COVID 19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Says IDF, medical equipment, personnel overstretched

Dayo Johnson- Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has tested negative for COVID 19, barely a week after he tested positive.

Governor Akeredolu in a statewide broadcast said after spending days in isolation, Doctors confirmed him negative after running the test twice.

He said that “Those days in isolation were defining period for me. They convinced me further of the right track we have chosen, to mobilise our people against the deadly pandemic.

“After a few days in isolation, my samples were taken and tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID-19, the results came in few minutes ago. I tested negative.

“One lesson which ought to be clear to all of us with the recent events is that COVID-19 is real. It is also a resounding message that it is deadly, willing, and able to wreak the greatest havoc on individuals and families, indeed our entire society, if permitted.

“The menace of this deadly virus is expanding in exponential measure. It is in fact putting massive pressure on the treatment facilities of Government. I have just been briefed that between Saturday, July the 4th, and Sunday, July the 5th a total of 62 new cases were recorded.

Akeredolu lamented that “the Infectious Disease Hospital here in Akure has been stretched to the limits, so also are our medical equipment and personnel.

The obvious implication of this for us is that prevention is the best way to reduce pressure on the cure.

“Before our illustrious Dr. Wahab Adegbenro took his bow, a total of 20 people have lost their lives to the Virus while over 472 have tested positive to the infection. While the number of confirmed cases has escalated, the number of discharged cases as of today is 113.

He said that “The activation of the Testing Centre at the Federal Medical Center, Owo is due today while the Akure Testing Centre will also commence in due course.

