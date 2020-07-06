Adimula emerges new PTI Principal

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Henry A. Adimula has been appointed as the new Acting Principal of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun Delta State, by the Governing Council of the Institute in it’s 140th meeting with effect from 4th July 2020.

Dr Adimula who took over from Prof. Sunny E. Iyuke, whose tenure expired on the 3rd of July, 2020, has served in various academic and administrative capacities in the institute. This includes Vice Principal of the Institute, Chairman, Staff Development Committee, Sports Director and Chairman of other committees.

Dr. Adimula is the pioneer Director of the Research and Development Directorate and the Director of Science of the institute. He is an award-winning academia in the oil and gas related fields, which includes the award of 20 million naira PTDF grant for bio remediation research with his team in 2012 to PTI.

Speaking with journalists the man with vast experience in the oil and gas industry both local and international that span over 29 years of service in the Petroleum Training Institute, appreciates the opportunity afforded to him by the Governing Council of the Institute to lead the Institute at this time.

“The task is huge but full of opportunities, there exist a big scope for the Institute to provide specialized and industry driven training in oil and gas technology.”

“I will be working with a crop of great talents to strategize and reposition the Institute to capture 50% and more, of the annual training budgets of the oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria.”

“The objective is in line with the Federal government’s local content policy to deepen the contribution of local businesses in the oil and gas industry. I assure you that we are ready as we have installed the necessary facilities to help us fulfill our mandate.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic provides excellent opportunities as trainings that otherwise would be done abroad now has to be done in-country because of restrictions on international travels.”

“The industry is encouraged to take advantage of our e-learning solutions for their training needs.” He added.

Dr. Adimula holds a B.Sc. degree in chemistry and M.Sc. degree in chemistry from the University of Illorin, Kwara State. He also holds a Ph.D. degree from the University of Benin. Dr. Adimula joined the services of the Institute in December 14, 1992, as then Lecturer II in Chemistry.

VANGUARD

