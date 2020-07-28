Abia PDP Chairman, Onuigbo, dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, is dead.

Onuigbo, popularly known as ‘Akinbod’, was said to have passed on Monday evening, in Umuahia, after a brief illness.

However, the cause of his death is still unknown as at press time. A family source told Vanguard that his body has been deposited at an undisclosed hospital mortuary in Umuahia.

Onuigbo was on May 12, appointed the interim chairman of the party for three months following the expiration of his tenure.

However, he died few days to the end of his interim administration.

