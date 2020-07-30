AANI joins Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-El Kabir

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu -ABUJA

The Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, Thursday, joined the Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-El Kabir.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, where the National President, AANI, IGP MD Abubakar (Rtd) CFR, Npm, psc,mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and members nationwide joined Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world to mark Eid-El Kabir, the festival of sacrifice, which symbolizes an act of obedience to Almighty Allah.

The Statement reads in part, “The Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, joins Muslim faithful in Nigeria and worldwide to celebrate Eid-El Kabir.

“The National President, AANI, IGP MD Abubakar (Rtd) CFR, Npm, psc,mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and members nationwide joined Muslim Faithful in Nigeria and across the world to mark Eid-El Kabir, the festival of sacrifice, which symbolizes and the act of obedience to Almighty Allah.

“AANI President urges Muslims to reflect the significance of the celebration, to pray for our country, Nigeria, and the world in this challenging period as a result of global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the Alumni also expressed its continued support to the government on containing the further spread of the virus, which it urged Muslims to adhere strictly to safety and preventive measures as they celebrate Eid-El Kabir amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AANI will continue to government’s efforts towards the containment of the Coronavirus that is ravaging the world. We wish our distinguished colleagues and their families a happy celebration as we continue to obey NCDC, medical personnel, and other health professionals in the frontline of treatment of the infected persons by staying safe.”

The statement also quoted AANI President on the association always remaining committed to promoting religious tolerance, peace, and unity in Nigeria and beyond towards a better society through collaboration with governments and other stakeholders.

