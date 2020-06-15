Wazobia Media partners Lagos State on remote learning services

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Leading indigenous broadcasting brand, Wazobia Media, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia TV, has partnered with the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Ministry of Education in providing remote learning services for students in Nigeria due to the closure of schools following the outbreak and quick spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The compulsory shutdown of schools that took place in March 2020 across all Federal and State-owned institutions was to ensure the safety of students while combating the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the Partnership, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo expressed gratitude to the Wazobia Media Brand for its role in aligning with the Lagos State government in providing an ingenious learning platform for students during the global pandemic.

She further stated that “due to the lack of accessibility to online learning platforms by most students within the public school sector, it became imperative to explore other communication channels with large followings and deeply rooted connections across various communities within the state.”

It should be noted that in a bid to lessen the impact in disrupted curricular activities due to the nationwide school closure, and ensuring that students are better prepared for their upcoming examinations, especially those in the Senior Secondary School preparing for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) exams, the partnership between Wazobia Media and the Lagos State Ministry of Education is one that gives parents and students the unique opportunity to experience free seamless daily learning by top accredited tutors on dedicated programs on Wazobia Max TV channel UHF 57 from 2 pm till 4 pm and on Wazobia FM from 12 pm till 2 pm daily, Mondays to Fridays, totaling 4 hours of learning material daily. The Program has been running since Monday, March 30th, and will continue throughout the school closure period.

Speaking on the partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Co-Founder, and CEO of Wazobia, Tatiana Moussalli Nouri stated that, “the educational broadcast by the Wazobia Media Brand is one driven by the commitment of the organization in adding value through investments that are incalculable in educating students and members of the society”.

“The daily broadcast, which commenced on the 30th of March 2020 covered various subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, Chemistry, Physics, Financial Accounting, Biology, Economics, Yoruba and Literature in English has redefined learning for students especially during a global pandemic as this ingenious engagement has afforded millions of students across Nigeria, the opportunity to excel at their forthcoming examinations,” Tatiana added.

