VIDEOS: Pandemonium as tanker explodes on Kara Bridge

There has been an explosion on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway early hours of Sunday.

Explosion sounds and wildfires were heard and seen from distance according to eyewitnesses accounts.

BBC Pidgin, speaking with the driver of the tanker, explained that while he was parked on the bridge waiting for curfew time to be over, another tanker with a failed brake rammed into his own waiting tanker and the rest is history.

Vehicles were heard honking horns and trying to manoeuvre their ways out of the menacing incident.

Firefighters, according to the report, also arrived at the accident scene to control the situation.

 

