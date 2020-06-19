Torrential rain paralyses activities in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…Flood sweeps away 4-year-old girl

…Commuters, motorists trapped in gridlock

…Pregnant woman, one other rescued as buildings collapse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Bose Adelaja

Tragedies accompanied a downpour in Lagos, yesterday, when a four-year-old girl, identified as Azeezat, was reportedly swept away by flood.

This came as a pregnant woman and one other were rescued, while scores sustained injuries in separate collapsed building incidents in the state.

The torrential rainf, yesterday, also paralysed business activities across the state as most parts were left flooded resulting in terrible gridlock.

As a result of the high volume of the flood, many vehicles broke down, causing gridlock across the state.

Commuters and motorists were stuck in the traffic for hours in areas such as Ikeja, Agege, Egbeda, Oworonsoki, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Mile-2 area, Apple Junction, Amuwo-Odofin, Okota Road, Victoria Island, among others.

Azeezat was reportedly swept away by flood at 38, Fashola Street, off Olabode Street, Papa Asafa in Orile-Agege, while the women were rescued at 26 Railway line, Ashade Quarters, behind Guinness, where four buildings collapsed as a result of the downpour.

Also, scores were injured in another building collapse at 3, Sadiku Street, Alagba, Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, two women survived the building collapse at Ashade Quarters behind Guinness.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency. LASEMA, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyimtolu, and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incidents, said search and rescue operation had commenced.

Flood sweeps away 4-year-old girl

It was gathered that Azeezat was living with her parents at the said address but when their house was overtaken by flood and in an effort to relocate to higher ground with other residents, Azeezat mistakenly missed her step and fell into drainage channel covered with floodwater, which swept her away.

The incident threw the entire area into pandemonium as sympathisers joined in the search mission to recover the child but all to no avail.

Vanguard gathered that the floodwater from Fashola Street runs through Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Command to Ota in Ogun State and ends up at Agbara where the canal discharges into the sea.

Pregnant woman, one other rescued as buildings collapse in Lagos

Also, 18 households at 18, Railway Line, Ashade Quarter, Agege, have been advised to relocate from the area for their safety as the downpour had weakened the buildings. Though, the occupants of the buildings have expressed readiness to vacate.

Similarly, at 3 Sadiku Street, Alagba, Iyana Ipaja, a storey building collapsed during the downpour.

The ill-fated storey building consisted of eight rooms, 23 shops and a store.

The prompt intervention by the emergency responders to the scene saved some injured occupants who were later taken to hospital.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, no life was lost in the process.

He said: “Further investigation carried out by Lagos Response Team, LRT, revealed that the adjoining fence to the staircase collapsed. This also affected the toilet of the adjacent building. No loss of life or injury recorded.”

Meanwhile, Oke-Osanyintolu said the affected area was, subsequently, cordoned off while integrity test was also carried out.

At press time, Farinloye said NEMA and LASEMA had put resources together in recovery operations as soon as distress alert was received but the body has not been recovered.

NEMA, therefore, enjoined residents of the state to be vigilant and look out for the victim and contact the agencies in case of any development.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: