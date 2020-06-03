STRIKE: Ondo Doctors issue 14 days ultimatum to Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Doctors in Ondo state have issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to address their grievances or face statewide strike action.

Under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) Ondo State Branch, the doctors issued the ultimatum after an Emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held yesterday in Akure.

NAGGMDP is an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Its Chairman Dr. Aina Oluwafemi, who read the communique issued after the meeting said the state government failed to implement payment of 50% of Basic salary as a special COVID-19 hazard allowance for all health workers.

Oluwafemi said “what they got was 2.5% deducted from their consolidated basic salary without explanation.

He pointed out that ” doctors were disappointed, perplexed, and is distraught that the State Government could subject them to ridicule and public embarrassment.

The chairman also accused the Ondo State Government of refusing to implement the “consequential adjustment of increment in the minimum wage to doctors and other health workers.

” Failure to meet our demands within 14 days would make doctors revert to Congress and any decision reached would be binding on the executives.

Reacting, the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said “all issues raised by the doctors were being looked into.

According to Ojogo “The sector, no doubt, is a very critical one and Mr. Governor has ways expressed his appreciation of their services. If there issues that require attention, the government will not sigh away from such. The responsibilities are mutual and inclusive.”

Vanguard

