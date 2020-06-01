SHOCKER! 12 men rape 12 year-old girl for 2 months in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

…They turned me into a sex machine – Victim

…Culprits cool head in Police Net

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Twelve year-old girl has told Jigawa State Police Command how a 57 year-old man and 11 others turned her into a sex machine.

“They hid me, repeatedly had sex with me and gave me peanuts,” she alleged. The BBC Hausa Service said in a report monitored by Vanguard on Monday that the Jigawa State Police Command in Northwest Nigeria, have since arrested the culprits.

According to the report, the 12 year-old was serially raped for a period of 2 months. Operatives of the police command had taken the girl for medical examination where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

READ ALSO:

Investigation into the matter was still going on. This was coming on the heels of the gruesome murder of two ladies in separate incidences.

22 year old Uwavera Omozuwa, was murdered with a fire extinguisher. According to the report, on Wednesday last week the 22 year old student of microbiology went to Redeem Church near her university where she was found later in a pool of blood.

It was within that week also, that confusion arose with the police as a result of the gruesome murder of a 16 year old girl, Tina Ezekwe in Lagos.

According to the authorities, two operatives have since been arrested in connection to the incidence.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: