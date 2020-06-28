Rising act, Millywine teams up with Dice Ailes on ‘Run Up’

Kindly Share This Story:

Smartworks Records and Eureka Creations multi-genre artiste, Alabi Afolabi Morakinyo, professionally known as MillyWine, has released a new musical project titled ‘Run Up’, featuring Dice Ailes.

Millywine who was born in Lagos into a family of medical professionals, used his soft-singing ability, which he developed from his musical influences including Chris Brown, Anjelique Kidjo, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Juice Wrld, Wizkid and more to deliver a feel-good vibe to the club banger.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song in a chat, he said; ‘Run Up’ is simply me just stating that I’m going to live my life to the fullest and have fun every day of my life. I can sure do this with my lady on my side, so I’m like ‘would you ‘Run Up’ on me’ to all the beautiful ladies. This is an introduction to what the Millywine is all about.”

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected his music craft. “Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected my music, though with a little bit of hiccups, but it’s been great so far. I’ve had time to experiment and try new sounds, made a whole bunch of music, just locked up in the studio, and I’ve had a little time to write new songs. Also, I’ve got my EP on the way, which is going to be crazy by the way.”

