Rape allegation: D’banj’s accuser releases statement

Nigerians react

By Juliet Ebirim

Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj of rape, has formally filed a criminal complaint against the music star.

In a press statement released by Babatayo on Wednesday morning, detailing the timeline of events since she came out with her story, she revealed that she has filed a complaint at the Gender Desk of the Nigerian Police Force Lagos, Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos.

Recall that early this month Seyitan accused D’Banj of forcing his way into her hotel room and raping her in 2018.

In the statement, she confirmed that she was indeed arrested on Tuesday, June 16, and taken to the IGP IRT office in Harold Shodipo, Ikeja where she was detained.

“Yesterday, Monday, the 22nd of June 2020, I Miss Seyitan Babatayo, formally made a criminal complaint of rape by Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos,” the statement reads.

Seyitan revealed that she had tried to give a detailed account of her experience at Bar Beach Police Station in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, June 6. “That attempt was thwarted by an officer of the law at the said Police barracks,” she said in the statement.

She also reveals that she was on Tuesday, June 16 arrested by four armed police officers who gained entry into her home pretending to be a delivery agent.

“I spent almost 48 hours at the Police Station, without being charged for a single crime. When I requested to know the reason for the police detention, the police refused to answer, but they continued to treat me like a criminal,” she said.

She revealed that D’banj through his team harassed and threatened her, took hold of her social media accounts and forced her to say that the allegation was a publicity stunt.

“18th June 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D’banj and his team to retract all statements and to announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt.”

She disclosed that her mother, lawyer, and friends couldn’t reach her until activists swung into action and tracked her using satellite mapping.

Seyitan insists that at the time she came out, she only asked for an apology through her lawyers, that she isn’t after financial gain.

She appreciated everyone who stood by her and asked for time to heal, as she’s still dealing with the effects of the situation and its aftermath, adding that no one should be subjected to what she has been through.

“I’m yet to come to terms with the fact that my fundamental human rights were stolen from me. Nobody should have the right to use their name or status to intimidate survivors who speak out or to tamper with justice,” she said.

As expected, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the new development.

See some of the reactions below;

The news lately has been so hard to read, but we must never support the oppressing or silencing of victims by the Police. If Dbanj truly was being falsely accused, then a "defamation of character" lawsuit was the right move – but that's where it should have stopped (1) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) June 19, 2020

Dbanj definitely believes in the Nigerian system for him to move with such confidence. What he doesn’t know is that the internet knows no bounds. Please we have to show him. At this point, we know he did this shit. FINISH HIM. SIGN EVERY PETITION THAT CAN TEACH HIM A LESSON. — mo (@mojbby) June 22, 2020

Dbanj had already sued her N100M for defamation so what was the need to use Police to arrest her for 2 days, seize her phones, delete all her tweets, tell her to tweet what you want her to & take her to an unknown location. No way you can support this Power Abuse & Wickedness https://t.co/imnttfwa1t — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) June 24, 2020

Imagine how much crazier that video of Dbanj dancing to olorunmaje is after reading Seyiyan’s press statement. You did all that and you think it’s other people that are wishing you bad, you’re the one attracting curses to yourself, that’s all your doing . Mad man — ebele. (@ebelee_) June 24, 2020

WATCH: D'banj responds to his 'haters' on social media. pic.twitter.com/bOQ0DgK752 — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) June 22, 2020

Seyitan has a case with this comprehensive and detailed story but I’m not in a position to be in her defense neither are you! Y’all should just chill with this dragging because Dbanj is not guilty yet. May justice prevail and I pray God restores sanity to this evil world 🙏 — Aunty timmie (@timmie__) June 24, 2020

So much love and respect for Seyitan. Will be supporting in every way possible. https://t.co/N83V7t0FlC — Fisayo Longe (@FisayoLonge) June 23, 2020

Thankfully, the internet doesn't forget.

Here's a link to Seyitan's (now) deleted tweets…

I'd like to see how the bullies delete it.https://t.co/Ha2cn9isKi — Mz. B @ CocktailsByMzB! (@PurpleEllipsis) June 17, 2020

Seyitan accused D'Banj a couple of weeks before this article of sexual assault.

Yesterday at about noon, Seyitan was and is still detained in Sodipo Ikeja and hasn't been granted access to friends, family or a lawyer lawyers. https://t.co/UqdAlNXfnR — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) June 17, 2020

To my knowledge as an investigative Journalist, having interviewed several witnesses, @iamdbanj did NOT have his team abduct @seyitannn_ and will be willing to speak to police and subpoenaed to court to testify. This case should go to court. Fake feminists are all over this😠 pic.twitter.com/eUkkCaGUo3 — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 24, 2020

