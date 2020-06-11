People Talk: How govt, parents can tackle rape, sexual assault (4)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“Parents should enlighten both the girl and boy child on sex education; we should not shy away from this responsibility. Parents must also be responsible because you cannot give what you don’t have to your children.

“Government should encourage through prosecution of offenders to serve as deterrent to others.” — Balogun David, Fashion Designer

“As parents, we should be friendly with our children, make ourselves approachable so that they will be free to communicate and discuss any type of issue with us.

“We must teach both the male and female child to respect and value others, teach them sex education and they dressed decently.”

— Mrs Adanri Rita, Teacher

“The onus is on parents to ensure that they train their children properly to dress decently. We should not forget the place of prayer because most of these acts are not ordinary but spiritually motivated.

“The government should please severely deal with offenders not minding their class or level in the society.” — Odebode Kehinde. Entrepreneurial

“Parents must ensure that they train their children with values and morals. They should also be good role models to their children. Movement should encourage victims/survivors of sexual assault to break their silence by making freely available services that are community based.” — Blessing Okoli, Content developer

“Parents should lead by example and be role models to their children. They should provide for their children and teach them the way of God and to be responsible in the society.

“The government should provide adequate security in the society and rape suspects should be decisively dealt with.” — Ogungbuyi Kehinde, Trader

“One of the ways to tackle rape and sexual assault is to educate parents because some of them are oblivious of the assault. Parents should guard their children from any form of sexual harassment by teaching them the concept of consent.

“Also, the government needs to review the punishment for rapists.” —Eniola Adewale, Student

