How my mother’s lover raped me — 12 year old victim narrates ordeal

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 35-year old commercial motorcyclist, Ademola Adepetu, has been arrested for allegedly raping his lover’s 12-year old daughter. The victim who narrated her ordeal before an Akure Magistrate court said that she was locked inside a room and raped severally.

She said that her father had abandoned her and her two younger siblings, aged 7 and 3, while their mother also traveled to Libya in search of greener pastures two years ago.

According to her “Before travelling, my mother rented one-room apartment for us and left us in the care of her younger sister, who later absconded and never returned”. She blamed her parents for negligence, noting that the defendant took advantage of their abandonment.

She said the defendant lured her with promises of sponsoring her education, but ended up assaulting her sexually four times.

Meanwhile, Adepetu, has been arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse. Adepetu who pleaded guilty insisted that the girl was 15 years old when he had carnal knowledge of her.

The defendant claimed that a 15-year old girl was old enough to “know a man.”

He also told the court that he married his first wife before the age of 12.

The police prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, earlier informed the court that the offence was committed in Ondo town. Olowofeso said the mother of the victim, who was a girlfriend to the defendant, travelled to Libya after renting a room for her three children, then aged 10, 5, and 3.

“After the children’s mother left for Libya, the rent for the one-room apartment expired. The defendant then offered to accommodate the children and it was during the period that he began to sexually abuse the girl”, he said.

Olowofeso therefore prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta prison pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ruling, Magistrate Grace Alphonso, ordered that Adepetu be remanded at Olokuta Prison pending DPP’s advice. Alphonso also ordered that the three children, who were abandoned by their mother, should be taken into custody for protection and counselling.

She further ordered that the children’s mother, who is currently abroad and expected to return from Libya, be denied visitation rights upon arrival.

Alphonso therefore adjourned the case to July 24, 2025, for further hearing.