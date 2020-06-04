Osun students seek death penalty for rapists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Students of Osun State extraction under the aegis of the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) has charged the government to enact the death penalty for anyone found guilty of rape.

This according, to the students would deter others from engaging in such live devastating act and ensure a safe environment for the girl child.

Addressing a Press Conference at the Osun NUJ Correspondents’chapel on Thursday, NAOSS President, Teslim Salaudeen said the association recognized the importance of police in crime curbing but added that the force is not doing enough to combat rape.

“The union wishes to strongly recommend to the government to announce capital punish (death) as the wage of rape, this will serve as deterrent and a serve-it-well yardstick for the perpetrators who are undoubtedly nothing but animals.

“At NAOSS, we recognize the responsibility of the police and other security agencies to uphold law and order, and appreciate their efforts against rape and other forms of violence but we wish to charge them by saying their efforts is not enough.

“As Osun State Students, it is vital that our schools and home be safe spaces for us to learn and love without fear of harassment or abuse of our fundamental human rights”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye said that anyone found guilty of rape in Osun will be liable to life imprisonment.

The Speaker during plenary stated that the growing trend of rape cases in Nigeria has gotten to an alarming state that must be addressed by all.

He said, “Osun is blessed to have enacted a law that imposes stiffer sentences on perpetrators of rape. Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun state, 2002 prescribes a life sentence on anyone found guilty of committing rape while an attempt to commit rape attracts imprisonment of fourteen years.

“I have taken my time to study the anti-rape laws across the country, I have also met with several groups who are at the forefront of the campaign against rape while praying to God to repose the soul of victims of rape, I stand with those who are alive and hope that the victims get justice”.

