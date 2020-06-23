Ondo: Group condemns attack on APC guber aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Ondo State Rescue Group, OSRG, has condemned the weekend attack on the Owo residence of Chief Olayide Adelani, a leading governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, by some political thugs.

The group in a statement issued Abuja by its Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Oludemi (Rana), called on all lovers of democracy in Nigeria to rise up to the occasion and condemn the conduct.

Oludemi, who tagged the political thugs as allegedly loyal to the state Governor, described the act as barbaric conduct capable of undermine democratic growth.

The OSRG, Abuja Branch, noted it sees the attack as criminal action which must be unravel and dealt with.

The group decried the involvement of the Nigerian Police Force as alleged by Chief Adelami that it was the Divisional Police Officer, Owo Division one, SP Akingbehin Akinwumi that led the thugs loyal to the Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Natural Resources, Mr Fatai Lawal to unleash the attack on his residence.

Oludemi said the incident amounted to introducing a dangerous dimension to the politics of Ondo state which should be nipped in the bud.

According to him, “We the Ondo State Rescue Group see the attack as criminal action which must be unravel and dealt with.

“Therefore, we called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the incident, so that the perpetrators of that conduct should be brought to book.”

