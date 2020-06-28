Ndokwa election: ‘Why we have confidence in Okolugbo’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Terry Kay

Sir Kenny Okolugbo is a man who has used every position he finds himself to better the lots of the people. His time as a Commissioner representing Ndokwa nation in Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, was not different.

He has always believed that it pays to put God first in all that we do and say. He’s also a firm believer that every position one occupies is an opportunity to effectively impact the society and make our world a better place.

Because of his love to reach out to the less privileged, he uses every opportunity to admonish public servants and political appointees to abhor self-glorification and use their privileged positions to improve the wellbeing of the masses.

No wonder he single-handedly built six classroom blocks for Umuebu community. He also personally built a church with a functional borehole for Umuebu community. The edifice was dedicated by the Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese on 5th June 2010.

In his political career, he was able to attract a lot of projects to his communities. Individuals, organisations and Ndokwa community as a whole have benefitted hugely from these projects.

He donated brand new buses to Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), Ukwuani Foundation Union (UFU), Ndokwa Diocese, Anglican Communion and Ndokwa Hostcom. He also facilitated annual financial support worth over N3 million to the above-listed organisations respectively.

This does not include personal donations to NNU, UFU, NWA, NDWA. For his philanthropic gestures, many organizations have given various awards. The organisations include Ndokwa Neku Union, and Ndokwa Women Association, amongst others

Okolugbo has attracted brand new Hilux pickups to Ukwuani Vigilante and Ukwuani Divisional and Police and Ndokwa West Divisional Police. He also facilitated the donation of brand new ambulances to Obiaruku General Hospital and Kwale General Hospital.

In the history of DESOPADEC in Ndokwa nation, his record is unmatched to date.

He believes politics and power are integral parts of human advancement. For this reason, elected representatives and political appointees must as a necessity see themselves as servants of the people as well as God’s vessels for the progressive transformation of societies.

To him, service to the people must be selfless, not minding colour, race, or gender.

Ndokwa nation was overwhelmed by his antecedents as DESOPADEC Commissioner. Today, as NNU Committee Chairman, we are not in doubt that he would use his experience to conduct a fair and credible election for Ndokwa nation’s apex group.

Ndokwa Neku Union was borne out of his leadership charisma which still speaks volumes in Ndokwa nation.

The task before him today is to ensure the unity of all interests in Ndokwa just as he said when he was Chairman of the 5th Biennial Award ceremony of Ndokwa Daughters and Wives Association.

We expect him to display this attribute as he leads the credible 10- man team of Ndokwa sons and daughters to conduct the election.

Kay, a member of Ndokwa Neku Union, writes from Asaba

