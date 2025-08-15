Kwale medical varsity needs teaching hospital — Ndokwa leaders tell Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The apex socio-cultural and socio-economic body of the Ndokwa ethnic nationality, the Ndokwa Neku Union NNU, has urged the Federal Government to complement the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State, with the creation of a fully equipped teaching hospital.

The union, in a statement signed by its President General, Chief Amechi Asugwuni, commended President Bola Tinubu for deeming it economically beneficial and strategically important to site the university in Ndokwa land. However, it stressed that a teaching hospital is critical to the smooth running and full realization of the university’s mandate.

The statement read.: “We appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu for considering Ndokwa land worthy of hosting this important institution

“In the same vein, we urge the Federal Government to establish a teaching hospital that will provide the needed medical services and practical training support to the university.”

The NNU called on relevant stakeholders, including federal and state authorities, to ensure that the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, receives adequate support to aid its smooth take-off.

Chief Asugwuni also made a rallying call for unity among all Ndokwa sons and daughters to work together toward securing the teaching hospital, describing it as essential for quality medical education and improved healthcare delivery in the region.

“This is a noble cause that will not only benefit Ndokwa land but also strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare sector,” he added.

The NNU maintained that without a teaching hospital, the institution’s academic and professional training objectives would be compromised, and the surrounding communities would miss out on critical healthcare benefits.