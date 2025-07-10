Anioma State: Ndokwa ethnic nationality rejects ‘sham’ public hearing

…Says Anioma State welcome only under South-South zone, warns against exclusion, marginalization

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the apex socio-cultural and economic body representing the Ukwuani and Ndosumili people of Delta North Senatorial District, has strongly condemned the outcome of the recent public hearing on the proposed creation of Anioma State, describing it as a “sham” conducted with “impunity and utter disregard for the views of the people.”

In a strongly worded statement by its President General, Chief Amechi Asugwuni, and Secretary, Dcn. Jimoh Egwali, the NNU rejected the public hearing held in Uyo on July 4, 2025, alleging deliberate exclusion of the Ndokwa delegation and misrepresentation of their position on state creation and geopolitical zoning.

“Our delegate, who was present to represent the voice of the Ukwuani and Ndosumili people—who constitute the second-largest ethnic group in Delta State and the largest in Delta North—was denied the opportunity to speak at the Uyo hearing,” the NNU stated. “This clearly shows that our people’s views were neither sought nor respected on a matter that concerns our future and identity.”

According to the Union, this perceived exclusion has compelled them to make their position unequivocally clear. “The Ukwuani and Ndosumili people welcome the idea of creating Anioma State out of the present Delta State. We see it as a development that could bring government closer to the people and foster economic growth,” the statement read.

“However,” it stressed, “our support is strictly conditional: Anioma State must remain within the South-South Geopolitical Zone. This is in line with the historical and political realities of our origin in the Mid-Western Region.”

In a direct warning to federal authorities and political stakeholders, the NNU declared, “If, for any reason whatsoever, Anioma State is placed within the South-East Geopolitical Zone, we, the Ukwuani and Ndosumili people, will respectfully but firmly reject such inclusion. In that event, we shall prefer to remain in Delta State, within the South-South.

“Our people will resist any attempt to relocate or realign our land and identity outside our established geopolitical heritage. Our ancestors fought and voted through a referendum to form the Mid-Western Region, which later became part of the South-South. We, their descendants, will not abandon that legacy.”

The Union emphasized that it remains committed to national unity and does not subscribe to any separatist ideology. “The Ukwuani/Ndosumili people are firm stakeholders in the Nigerian project. We have no intent to secede or embrace national disintegration,” it stated.

The NNU also issued a stern warning against unauthorized voices claiming to represent the interest of the Ndokwa people. “Let it be known that the NNU is the only recognized and authorized voice of the Ukwuani and Ndosumili people on this critical matter.

“Any other representation, negotiation, or declaration not expressly sanctioned by the NNU is null, void, and should be disregarded by all stakeholders. We shall vehemently resist any individual or group who attempts to compromise our interests and future through unauthorized statements, regardless of how highly placed they are.”

Further addressing issues of administrative imbalance, the NNU drew attention to historical marginalization in local government creation. “The old Aboh Division, from which our people originate, has not been fairly treated in past exercises—especially under the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida,” the Union said.

To correct this imbalance, the NNU demanded that each of its current Local Government Areas—Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, and Ukwuani—be subdivided into three each, bringing the total to nine LGAs. “This proposal aims to restore our historical identity and ensure adequate representation and development. The new divisions shall retain our names and reflect our original identity as Ndosumili and Ukwuani, to be later known and called the Ndosumili and Ukwuani Federal Constituencies, respectively.”

The Union reiterated its support for progress and development but emphasized that such progress must not come at the cost of identity and justice.

“We are not against the creation of new states, but we insist on fairness, respect for our history, and adherence to due process,” the statement read. “Our message is clear, unified, and resonates from every corner of our land: Anioma State is welcome—but only within the South-South Geopolitical Zone. Under no circumstances will our people be moved into the South-East region.”

The NNU urged the Senate Committee on Constitution Review to carefully consider the position of the Ukwuani and Ndosumili people, noting that their collective voice should not be ignored in such a sensitive national assignment.