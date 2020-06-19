Media Panache appoints Adeniji as Chief Operating Officer

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s leading public relations agencies, Media Panache has announced the appointment of Olamipo Adeniji as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Olamipo will lead the company’s business operations, including client services and technical support.

Olamipo has been a part of Media Panache for over one year and has played a significant role in driving the company’s strategy forward. This new role further provides a platform for him to influence the company in an extensive way while overseeing the day-day administrative and functional operations of the business.

In a statement confirming the appointment, Founder and CEO of Media Panache, Timlehin Bello said, “Ola is our go-to PR executive with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, operational excellence and stunning campaigns for our clients. His appointment as COO adds another layer of depth to our executive bench as our company Media Panache continues to deliver on sharing authentic stories and amplifying unique messages for notable brands across Nigeria and the world.”

Ola has a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Lagos and a graduate degree in Communication from Redeemer’s University. Before his appointment, Ola worked as a Public Relations executive at Media Panache. Prior to Media Panache, he worked as a PR executive for D’Orange Insider and a Communications and Admin Associate for She Writes Woman.

“I am excited about collaborating with the exceptional leadership team at Media Panache. I look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders and delivering on our mission to provide unique communications services that enable our clients and consumers’ dreams to come true,” said Olamipo Adeniji.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: