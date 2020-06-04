Manchester United star Pogba in transfer dilemma

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has a dilemma on his hands with three top European sides chasing his signature.

It was previously revealed the French ace was “open” to a move to Paris-Saint Germain but is also wanted by Juventus and Real Madrid.

Le10Sport claims Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has even called Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola to reaffirm his side’s interest in the player.

Pogba’s contract runs until 2021, with an option to extend for a further season but his Old Trafford future is in doubt after an injury-hit season.

Compatriot Zidane took the proactive step of ringing Raiola as reports emerged that Juventus and PSG were stepping up their interest.

Pogba could return to former club Juve with rumours he is keen on a fresh start after failing to justify his £89million price tag at the Red Devils.

Thomas Tuchel’s PSG are thought to interest Pogba as a potential destination but it is understood Madrid are now leading the race after Zidane’s decisive action.

Vanguard

