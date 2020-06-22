Malami recommends CP, retired DIG, AIG as replacement for Magu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN) has recommended three persons for President Muhammadu Buhari to pick a replacement for Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The three names Malami sent to Buhari in a memo, according to THEWILL, are Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Sani Usman (retd); the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, who was EFCC Head of Operations, and a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, from Kebbi State.

Before the new memo from Malami, Buhari had vetted retired DIG Usman and Ms. Diseye Nsirim-Poweigba, a retired police commissioner in Niger State, as replacement for Magu, who has been on the post in acting capacity since November 9, 2015, following the 8th Senate’s rejection of his nomination twice.

A source has told THEWILL that the President is no longer considering Diseye Nsirim-Poweigba for the post, insisting that Mr. Buhari has also foreclosed re-nominating Magu for the job.

Recall that the Minister wrote the President last week, recommending Ibrahim Magu’s immediate sack as head of the anti-graft agency over alleged multiple serious.

In the said memo, Malami premised his recommendation for Magu’s removal on sundry ills “ranging from the diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct.”

Malami also alleged “accounting gaps or discrepancies of figures concerning recovered assets,” stressing that the EFCC boss is not transparent in the management of recovered loot.”

The sack memo

On the memo that recommended Magus’ sack, one of his aides, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, had told Vanguard that Magu’s fate depends on God not any man.

He said: “If a man has relentlessly fought against powerful and influential persons who had been pilfering the common wealth of the nation, does the President need any memo to convince him to retain him to continue with his good work or would he sack him?

“Thankfully, the said memo claims Magu declared N39 billion short of what he recovered but depositedall the amount in the CBN. Does that show that he can go to CBN and withdraw the cash as an individual?” the official queried rhetorically.

Also, attempts to confirm the origin of the memo from the AGF proved abortive as he neither responded to text messages nor picked calls put across to him.

However, a source in the Federal Ministry of Justice, said Malami neither addressed ‘a select team of journalists’ in his office last Thursday nor released any memo to any media house.

The source said that although the Justice Minister closed late on the day, he did not grant any interview.

Reactions have since trailed Malami’s memo. While the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the Malami/Magu saga exposes the hypocritic tendencies of Buhari’s government, a northern group even called for Malami’s sack.

Vanguard

