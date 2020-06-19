Vanguard Logo

Lord of the Rings actor, Ian Holm, dies at 88

Ian Holm

Ian Holm,  actor of the  Lord of Rings, died on Friday at the  aged 88, his agents told British media.

Holm is best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the `Lord of the Rings’ film trilogy.

He also starred in dozens of other film and television roles.

“Sir Ian Holm passed away this morning at the age of 88,’’Holm’s agents, Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, told The Guardian.

The agents said that Holm died peacefully in a hospital in the presence of his family members and carer.

“Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely,’’ they added.

