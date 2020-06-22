Lifting the rural roads in Niger State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdullberqy U Ebbo

It is no longer news that Gov Abu Sani Bello is channelling the state’s scarce resources to one of the most neglected and certainly one of the most important sectors in the state: Road infrastructure.

Recently, His Excellency approved the sum of N6 billion to RAMP to carryout double surface dressing of selected but critical rural roads in the state. An unprecedented fit in the history of our rural roads.

The roads which are either completed or are at an advanced stage are:

1. Kutigi – Tashan Hajiya road (55.32Km)

2. Suleja-Abuchi- Izom road (21Km)

3. WuyaSuman- Lemu road (37Km)

4. Kampanin Bobi- Bangi road(88.70Km)

5. WuyaKantin-EtsuTasha road(11.20Km)

6. Old Gawu – FarinDoki road(21.97Km)

A friend who visited his village, EtsuTasha, a few days ago and spent less than 10minutes from the main road sent me the video below appreciating the Governor for a job well done.

According to him, before now this road took him over 40mins and this stress is accompanied by him visiting the mechanic upon return.

