Niger Infrastructure Committee inspect more projects as State Govt expend N6B on rural roads

The Niger state Infrastructure Committee has paid an inspection visit to about 3 Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) projects of Niger State Government.

Speaking at an inspection site, he Coordinator of Ramp, Mr Hassan Estu said the Niger state government under the leadership of Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello has expended N6B on rural roads.

He added that over 235km of rural temp roads are undergoing double coat surface dressing and that it is being solely financed by Niger State Government.

The Infrastructure Committee led by Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe also visited the Wuya-Suman-Lemu.(37km) road, Wuya-Kanti Etsu-Tasha (11km) road and Kutigi-Tashan-Hajiya(55km) road.

Commenting on the job done so far, the committee chairman expressed satisfaction on the ongoing work on the Wuya-Kanti road, and also made certain observations on the Etsu-Tasha road.

He also directed that work be stopped until the observation have been corrected before the contractor may continue.

The work on Kutigi Etsu-Tasha road got a positive commendation from the committee.

Vanguard

