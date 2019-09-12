FG to construct bridges, roads across Niger state

The Federal Government is set to construct major roads and bridges across Niger state, the state government has announced.

The Federal Executive Council approved, among others, the award of contracts for the construction of two bridges at Kontagora-Rijau road at the cost of N1.12billion.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the maiden FEC meeting held yesterday at the Presidential Council Chamber, Abuja.

According to the Minister, the Kontagora-Bangi road was also pencilled down and construction of the road will cost N20.3 billion, with a completion period of 48 months.

Further, the Minister added that the council also approved N10.6billion for the construction of Baro Port road in Niger state.

We express gratitude to the Federal Government but especially to the people of Niger State who added their voices to that of the state government to arrest the attention of the Federal Government.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the Niger state governor had registered the people’s discontent to the Federal Government, inviting them to act.

In recent times, the people of Niger state have experienced no small hardship as rain and ceaseless movement of heavy-duty vehicles have badly damaged the roads. This has made the people place the state government under pressure.

Vanguard