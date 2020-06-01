India celebrates first direct flight from Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

..as Air Peace airlifts 312 India nationals from Nigeria to India

By Lawani Mikairu

India on Sunday celebrated the first direct flight from Nigeria when Nigeria’s Air Peace airline airlifted 312 India citizens from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA , Lagos to Kochi, India.

According to the verified twitter account of Indians in Nigeria, @india_nigeria, the “repatriation of India nationals from Nigeria began today (Sunday) with the Lagos-Kochi Air Peace flight with 312 passengers. It is the first ever Nigerian airline to fly directly to India.”

They also commended the Nigerian government, the Indian embassy in Nigeria and others that made the flight a reality.

Speaking about the flight, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN , said “Air Peace flight P47812 pushed back by 1:15 am Nigerian time with 312 passengers and 15 crew members and was airborne by 1:28 am”.

Also speaking about the direct flight, Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, said the 10-hour non-stop flight from Lagos to Kochi was operated with a B777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BWI.

Olajide also expressed delight over the evacuation flight and thanked the Indian authorities for engaging Air Peace to operate the flight. She futher gave kudos to the Nigerian government for supporting the airline in all its special flights during the lockdown.

She added that the airline alongside other relevant government agencies ensured that all the passengers complied with established health protocols before boarding.

“It can be recalled that on Thursday, May 28, 2020, Air Peace embarked on an evacuation flight of 301 Chinese nationals and flew back 268 stranded Nigerians from China on Saturday,” Olajide said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: