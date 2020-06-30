IGP restores Ondo Dep Gov’s security details

Kindly Share This Story:

…Impeachment meeting stalled

…Unity Forum vows not to withdraw case

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his estranged deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, engaged in verbal war over the reinstatement of Ajayi’s security details by the Police.

This came as the impeachment meeting, scheduled for the VIP lodge of the Government House failed to hold as only nine of the 19 invited lawmakers showed up.

Another meeting was yesterday, rescheduled for a popular hotel in Ijapo area of Akure.

Ajayi had raised the alarm that the Police Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr. Bolaji Salami, had withdrawn his security details on the orders of Governor Akeredolu.

Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Allen Sowore, in a statement, stated that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the Commissioner of Police to restore the security details of the deputy governor with immediate effect.

Sowore said: “The IGP’s directive was contained in a memo addressed to the Police Commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

“The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP through Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

“The security details attached to Ajayi and his office were withdrawn on the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state last week Wednesday.”

Ajayi economical with the truth—Akeredolu

However, Governor Akeredolu, who responded through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the deputy governor was economical with the truth.

Ajiboye in a statement entitled: ‘Another Lie From A Sinker’ said: “We deliberately allowed the additional lies in respect of the “reinstated security of Agboola Ajayi, to fly. Let’s know better, who this character is.

“He applied for six Policemen, instead of the statutory eight for a deputy Governor on the 10th of June and the IGP approved via Letter No: CB0900/DOPS/ FHQ/ABJ/VOL/60/263 dated same 10th June 2020.

“It goes to show that none of his security was withdrawn as he made the innocent public to believe. He applied for the six, got approval and sent those he doesn’t trust back to the Government House Security structure, then went ahead to raise alarm.

“He disengaged his ADC, Dele, and another Sgt Kasali by himself and cried foul. A sinking man indeed. All the security details attached to his official residence have remained intact, none was removed or withdrawn.

“The questions are: When did he apply? When was the alarm raised? Was it the approval of his letter that was sent or an order to reinstate his allegedly withdrawn security?”

Impeachment meeting stalled

Meanwhile, reacting to the failed impeachment meeting scheduled for the Government House, Ajayi’s media, Mr. Sowore said: “The plan by the government to use 19 out the 23 APC members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the Deputy Governor suffered a dilapidating setback owing to the resolve by the majority of the members of the State House of Assembly to uphold the sanctity of the hallowed chamber.

“The meeting, scheduled to hold by 9:00 pm on Sunday, 28th June 2020, at the Government House Ground, did not yield the desired results as only nine members showed interest to attend.

“The Deputy Governor commends the integrity and courage displayed by the majority of the members for shunning all entreaties, inducement and intimidation coming from the Chief Executive.

“The office of the Deputy Governor is fully aware of the latest plan to move the next meeting of the impeachment plots to Heritage Hotel, Ijapo by 11:00 pm on Monday 29th June 2020.

“Appropriately, we call on the security agents and most importantly the good people of Ondo State to be vigilant and watchful of this latest surreptitious moves by Mr. Governor to illegally remove the Deputy Governor at all cost for no other reason than the exercise of his constitutional right of freedom of association – by moving from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the People’s Democratic Party.”

We won’t withdraw court case, says Unity Forum

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC Unity Forum in Ondo State has vowed to continue with the court case against the Ade Adetimehin-led state executives of the party.

A member of the forum’s legal team told newsmen in Akure that “there has not been any contrary directive from the Deputy Senate leader, Ajayi Borofice, to that effect.

“Whether the president directs or not is none of our business. What was he doing until this moment? As long as our leader, the Deputy Senate Leader, Borofice, has not said anything to the contrary, we are forging ahead.

“All we know is that we shall pursue our case against Akeredolu and his Adetimehin-led State Exco to a logical conclusion.”

