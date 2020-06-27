How 10-yr-old twin girls became my sex partners with N200 — House help

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Nnadozie

A 26-year-old male house help, Chinedu Obi stunned detectives at the Gender Unit of Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, last week when he confessed that he had been sleeping with his employer’s 10-year-old twin girls since 2019 after offering them N200.

He stated boldly that he dedicated his whole life to his job without having an opportunity to befriend other girls and that was why he pounced on the primary five twins.

The Imo state born house help was arrested on June 16, 2020 after the mother of the twins suspected foul play when she returned from the market and overheard the twins fighting over how to share the N200 he gave them after sex.

She told the police that after much pressure, her daughters confessed to her that the suspect who was her sales boy had sex with them on different occasions. She lamented that she treated the suspect as part of the family which was why he became close to her children.

Suspect’s confession

“My name is Chinedu Obi. I am 26 years old from Umuaka in Imo state. Sometime in 2018, I relocated to Lagos in search of greener pasture. Luckily, I met one Calabar woman who owned a restaurant at Soluowu Street in Surulere area, Lagos.

“She employed me as a sales boy and the agreement was that she would pay me N400 everyday and feed me. I would resume work at 6 am everyday and close at 8pm.

“My whole life was dedicated to that job and I did not have the opportunity of making friends with any woman. I am a man with needs, that was why sometime in June last year, I decided to try my luck with my madam’s daughters.

“They used to come to the shop to stay after school and during this coronavirus period, they were always around. It all started sometime in June last year while they were in primary 5.

“I was so close to the family that the children were free with me and took me as their elder brother. One day, they came straight to the shop, and one of the twins, not minding that I was there, removed her school uniform and changed into another one.

“That was when the devil took over my senses. I had not had sex for so long, so I was moved. I waited for an opportunity when she was alone and told her that I would be giving her plenty of money if she would allow me to have sex with her.

“I was surprised that she agreed without making noise. We quickly did it in one corner after which I gave her two hundred naira. I was shocked when her twin sister came to me and pulled up her dress.

“She said that I should do the same thing because she also wanted her own money. I had no choice but to also have sex with her for fear that she would tell her mother. All I did was to always divide the money into two and gave them.

“I even wanted to stop when my madam started suspecting that I was having sex with her daughters. The twins started bleeding and I did not understand what was happening to them. I thought it was because of the sex and asked them to use tissue paper to clean the blood.

“My mother only gave birth to boys. When their mother noticed the blood, she was surprised because they were only ten years then. She confronted them but they kept quiet and she warned me to stop if that was the case.

“I denied it and the matter ended there. I actually stopped till the twins started throwing themselves at me again. Their mother would not give them money so they were always coming to me.

“I became very careful because I knew that they could get pregnant and I used to give them one drink to prevent pregnancy.”

Conspiracy of silence

“While were at it, the mother did not catch us because the twins were working together. I could only have sex with them in the shop and what we normally did was that one of them would be watching while we were doing it.

“As soon as we were done, they would switch and the money would be divided by them.

“During this pandemic, I normally did it early in the morning when their mother had gone to Oyingbo market or later in the evening when customers had stopped coming to the shop and my madam must have gone home to prepare food for her husband.

“She would leave the twins with me to help me clean up the place and that was when I would take advantage to have sex with both of them.”

How the burble burst

“One day, my madam decided to go to Ijesha market with one of the twins, leaving behind the other one and her 7-year-old son. I then asked the boy to watch over the shop, that we were busy inside and we quickly did it.

“Unfortunately, when my madam came back, the boy told her that I was playing inside with his sister.

“But the other twin who knew what we were doing rushed in and started shouting that she wanted her own money but her twin sister refused and the noise attracted my madam’s attention.

“She started beating the twins to tell her what the argument was all about and they told her. This was how we got caught. I begged my madam to forgive me but she raised alarm which attracted the people around and they alerted the police.

“If I were in the shoes of my madam, I would feel very bad because if I found out that anyone was touching my daughter, I would deal with that person.

“My madam had forgiven me but the police were not ready to let me go. I can not marry the twins because they are still young. In the next eight years they will be 18, but I cannot wait that long. As soon as I am released, I will go and find a wife.”

Suspect to be charged to court

Lagos state police command spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana who confirmed the incident said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

