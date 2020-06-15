Forensic Audit: Bayelsa Monarch rallies support for NDDC Mgt team

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Former Chairman of the defunct Eastern States Council of Traditional Rulers and the Ibenanawei of Bono Kingdom in Bayelsa state, King W. S. Joshua Igbugburu X, has called on Nigerians to support the interim management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC as they work towards completing the forensic audit of the interventionist agency.

This was as he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei as the Acting Managing Director of the Commission.

His commendation came against the backdrop of the reported refusal of the interim leadership of the NDDC to cave in to pressure from some powerful interests.

A statement from the Palace which was made available to Vanguard described Prof. Pondei as “a brave, fearless and upright man”.

“This he noted, came to the fore, following attempts by legislature at the National Assembly to truncate the forensic auditing of the NDDC ordered by President Buhari to unravel suspected discrepancies in the Commission which he and his interim management team strongly opposed”, he said.

King Igbugburu who was the pioneer Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, opined that “what Prof. Pondei and the Interim Management Committee IMC stands for, requires total support by all patriotic and open-minded Nigerians as it was improper for the legislators to probe the NDDC management until after its submits of the independent forensic auditing to the Presidency.

“He expressed hope that the Professor Pondei led administration would not be distracted from its assignment until it completes its task by the 31st of December, 2020”, he said.

According to the statement, “it will be unnecessary now to heat up the polity through allegations and counter-allegations as the people of the oil-producing communities are hopeful of better days after the audit exercise”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

